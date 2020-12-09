Some flurries possible today, otherwise clouds dominate

TODAY: AM Flurries, Mostly Cloudy. Hi 43.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 32.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Milder. Hi 48.

A weak clipper system from Canada will spread clouds across Pennsylvania today. Flurries or even some brief snow showers are possible this morning, but little or no accumulation is expected. The remainder of the day will be cloudy with seasonable afternoon temperatures in the 40s. It may feel raw at times with the overcast skies, but low 40s are normal for mid-December. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows falling into the lower 30s.

A moderating trend begins toward the end of this week as a ridge of high pressure builds along the eastern Tomorrow will feature lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 40s. Friday and the weekend will bring the 50s back to Central PA. The next cold front will move through this weekend too, bringing scattered rain showers with it but likely not until after sunset Saturday and into Saturday night. A lingering shower or two will also be possible on Sunday. This rain doesn’t look like much, however. Next week starts unsettled too as we are watching a potential coastal storm brewing in some of the long-range models. This could bring some chilly showers to the region late Monday and Tuesday next week. We’ll be following the data closely and keep you updated!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara