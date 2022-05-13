TODAY: Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 73.

TONIGHT: Cloudy With Drizzle, Mild. Lo 63.

SATURDAY: AM Drizzle, PM Showers. Hi 75.

SUNDAY: PM Showers & T-Storms, Warm & Humid. Hi 80.

Yesterday proved to be warm and a bit muggy as the sun fought off a few waves of clouds. Temperatures climbed to near 80° in many backyards and it was another pleasant day in a run of them this week. Some thicker clouds rolled in overnight and will stick around today, along with a couple of stray showers. The rain isn’t expected to be widespread or heavy with total rain amounts at likely less than a tenth of an inch. Highs will be in the 70s. Tonight will bring clouds and drizzle, and maybe some fog too with mild low temperatures in the 60s.

Saturday appears to be the wettest day of the weekend, but it won’t be like last Saturday. Occasional light showers and drizzle will be the deal tomorrow. There could be a brief period of steady rain in the afternoon, but it still doesn’t look like a washout. There will be plenty of dry hours in between the passing showers. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

A milder Sunday, ahead of an approaching cold front, could also lead to some afternoon and evening showers and storms. Another trough of low pressure provides the chances for showers and storms in the afternoon Monday, but as cooler air arrives for next Tuesday and Wednesday dry weather returns. It will feel a bit muggy over the weekend, but the middle of next week turns cooler and more seasonable again.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara