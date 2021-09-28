Some rain today, then pleasant the rest of the week

TODAY: Scattered Showers, A T-Storm. Hi 76.

TONIGHT: Clearing Skies. Lo 50.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Pleasant. Hi 70.

A steady southwesterly breeze pushed yesterday’s high to 80°. It felt warm in the afternoon! Don’t get used to it though. The calendar is ready to flip from September to October this week and the weather will turn cooler to go along with it. Part of that transition will occur today, with a cold front, and a few showers.

This front will bring us virtually our only rain chance this week. There will be showers around off and on today with a rumble or two of thunder possible as well. It appears the front will get hung up a bit, which could lead to showers hanging around through this evening. It won’t be raining all day, but the threat of rain will linger into sunset. It also won’t be a lot of rain for most backyards, likely less than 0.25″ for most. The rain will exit by late evening and skies will begin to clear tonight. Lows dip to around 50° behind the front tonight!

Behind the cold front, conditions will dry out for the rest of the week. An upper-level low will hang out along the northeast coast, but looks to stay too far away to have much impact on our weather other than ushering in cooler air and some daytime clouds. For most of us, highs Thursday and Friday will stay in the 60s, but a slow recovery back into the low 70s is expected by the weekend. A slow-moving trough will attempt to bring some showers our way toward the back half of Sunday and those showers will likely linger into next week. Until then though, another pleasant stretch appears likely! Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara