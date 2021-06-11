Some rain today with cooler temperatures, unsettled this weekend

TODAY: Rain & Drizzle, Cool. Hi 69.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 62.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray PM Shower. Hi 82.

SUNDAY: Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 80.

A stalled boundary produced slow-moving showers and thunderstorms yesterday across parts of Franklin, Adams, and York Counties. Some areas reported 1 -3″ of rain with some minor flooding in Hanover. Other places received no rain yesterday despite the high humidity. It’s the beauty of Central PA in the summer with hit-or-miss rain chances and storms.

Today, an easterly flow of air and increasing moisture will produce a cooler and showery Friday. The best chances for a steady accumulating rain will be this morning, however, rainfall amounts are still tough to pin down. Many areas will see at least a tenth of an inch, but if the steady moisture persists, more locations could see near a half-inch of rain through the afternoon. Temperatures will be stuck in the 60s for much of the day thanks to clouds and easterly flow. The high humidity from yesterday is gone, but today will be damper than most days this week.

Clouds still linger into Saturday morning but skies should clear by Saturday afternoon. We are tracking chances for some showers late in the day Saturday as a trough swings through and another trough may produce a stray t-storm or two on Sunday afternoon too. It will be warmer this weekend with highs in the lower 80s. We need some rain, so today is welcome news. Most of the weekend will be dry, with just a few pop-up showers and storms. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara