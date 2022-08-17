TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray PM T-Storms. Hi 84.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 63.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 85.

Yesterday was a beautiful day for most as a lot of the shower and storm activity stayed north and west of the viewing area. We made it to 86° too and that August sun felt great in the afternoon with low humidity!

The upper level low that continues to spin over New England will remain nearby today, and a disturbance moving through aloft too, will likely lead to a better chance for a few showers and t-storms during the afternoon and evening. Most of the day will be dry, but a storm could briefly chase you inside. Most of the action winds down late this evening. This morning feels great with lows in the 50s and 60s — that will happen again tonight! Thursday looks terrific with a comfy start, lots of sun, and seasonable high temperatures in the afternoon.

There are signs of a Bermuda high returning over the weekend with more moisture being drawn northward from the Gulf. That could lead to a return of more humid conditions along with at least spotty shower and t-storm chances. Today’s guidance suggests some light showers for Saturday and a pop-up storm for Sunday. Neither day will be a washout. The pattern does look to turn more unsettled and wet by early next week with some thunderstorms on Monday and more showers by Tuesday. Just how much rain we can squeeze out across the region remains to be seen. It’s been hard to promise any region-wide soaking rain events over the last several weeks. None of these systems look to deliver that either, so it could be more feast or famine with rainfall heading into next week. Again, we’ll follow the trends and keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara