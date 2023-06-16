TODAY: AM Showers, PM T-Storm. Hi 76.

TONIGHT: Stray Shower Early, Then Clearing Skies Late. Lo 58.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 80. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

FATHER’S DAY: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant. Hi 82.

An update from the U.S. Drought Monitor now has more than 70% of Pennsylvania in a Moderate Drought. Although more rain is arriving today, for most areas, it won’t be much, and certainly won’t make enough of a dent in the drought conditions to matter.

Light showers arrive this morning ahead of a cold front moving eastward from the Ohio Valley. After this initial period of showers, the sun will break through the clouds in the afternoon, helping to produce pop-up downpours and t-storms late today. These storms could add an additional half inch of rain in some locations. Any rain today isn’t a bad thing, it’s just not going to matter much in terms of the overall drought. Highs will be in the mid-70s this afternoon.

The upcoming weekend will be user-friendly for Father’s Day plans. Saturday looks pretty decent now (although it will be quite breezy), and Sunday offers plenty of sunshine with seasonable highs in the lower 80s. Enjoy the weekend — it looks like a winner!

The outlook for next week looks very interesting for our area. A large ridge of high pressure develops over central Canada with a stalled low setting up somewhere between the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic states. This “Rex Block”, high pressure over low pressure is a stalled pattern that can last several days. This Rex Block is likely to produce 1 of 2 scenarios next week. It could leave us fairly dry with the potential for more wildfire smoke from Canada to drop southward into Pennsylvania at times. The other outcome could give us an easterly flow of moisture from the Atlantic Ocean and provide several days of showers. As of now, the former scenario seems to be favored amongst the model guidance. Next week looks fairly dry with the brunt of moisture staying south of the Commonwealth. This certainly won’t help ease any drought concerns. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara