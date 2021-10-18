Some stellar weather ahead this week

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 62. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Comfy. Lo 45. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny & Pleasant. Hi 69. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Yesterday finally felt more like fall! While there have certainly been some cooler mornings over the past few months, in general, mild air has won out and that has been especially true for October thus far. Sunday brought high temperatures only in the low 60s along with a strong northwest breeze. This drier air certainly made the air feel chilly, but we will adjust as more opportunities for these cool shots of air are ahead over the coming weeks. The trough that set up shop over Central PA yesterday brought some clouds and a few sprinkles overnight, but nothing major and nothing that will detract from nice weather ahead today.

Today and tomorrow look very pleasant. Lots of sunshine on tap for both days. Chilly mornings and warm afternoons are on the way too. Highs will stay in the 60s and it will feel cool at times thanks to a stiff northwest breeze that will persist. Still, this is the type of October weather that many have been longing for since the month started.

As ridging begins to take control over the east coast again, temperatures will respond and therefore another stretch of milder than average weather is expected by mid-week. It won’t be anything like last week though and it’ll be short-lived as another cool shot of air will arrive by late week. Before that happens, highs should rebound into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered showers are expected by Thursday evening as another front crosses, with just a lingering stray shower possible into Friday as cooler weather settles back in for the weekend. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara