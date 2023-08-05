TODAY: Humid, Warm. Hi 85. Winds N 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Milder, Partly Cloudy. Lo 66. Winds NE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: A few PM Storms, Partly Cloudy. Hi 88. Lo 70.

Heavier cloud cover combined with a few afternoon and evening storms prevented highs from reaching their upper 80s potential Friday. The script flips heading into your Saturday, as skies clear somewhat, increasing the likelihood of hitting the mid 80s this afternoon. The humidity remains, and has been the source of widespread dense fog in the morning. Expect visibilities to return to normal by mid-morning as the sun shines and the atmosphere warms. Cloud cover remains in the Midstate, however no rain is anticipated. Lows drop into the mid to upper 60s overnight.

We warm up further into the upper 80s Sunday before several rounds of rain make an appearance. Scattered shower and storm activity Sunday night will precede a bigger event coming up later Monday. Movement of a cold front through the region will be the primary driver of storm activity Monday, which should kick off in the mid afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has went ahead and issued a slight risk for severe weather Monday, encompassing all of the Midstate and much of Pennsylvania. Primary threats to this point include damaging winds and hail, although a rogue tornado cannot be ruled out. We will continue to update you on the situation Monday as we get a better handle. Beyond Monday, highs hover in the mid to upper 80s while lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.

-Meteorologist Jackson Chastain