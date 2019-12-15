Light snow for Monday morning, wintry mix by Monday evening-Monday night

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds, Snow Developing from Southwest to Northeast. Lo 32.

MONDAY: Light Snow To Rain. Slush to 2″ Snow Expected. Hi 34.

MONDAY NIGHT: Wintry Mix with Sleet, Changing Slowly to Rain. Lo 34.

TUESDAY: AM Rain, Turning Breezy for the Afternoon. Hi 40.

Temperatures hit the mid-40s today, and stayed there for most of the day. The blustery conditions did bring more cold air into the region, and now tonight temperatures will drop close to the freezing mark. At the same time light snow will begin to develop over Fulton, Franklin, and Adams Counties as early as 3 AM.

Light snow will continue to lift northeastward across the Midstate during the early morning hours through early Monday afternoon. We will see periods of light snow that taper off from time to time, and the lack of heavy snow will limit accumulations. Plus, temperatures will stay at freezing or just above during the day. As a result we only expect the grass, rooftops, and trees to see much of the accumulating snow. Road temperatures may stay too warm to see much more than slush or wet conditions. We will continue to monitor things, but at this time we expect a slushy one to two inches of snow across the region. Higher amounts should be confined to the ridge tops or far southern valleys.

The next wave of precipitation will arrive Monday night and Tuesday from a separate storm system. Temperatures stay right around freezing, so a wintry mix of wet snow, sleet, and freezing rain is likely Monday night through early Tuesday morning. We do expect a change over to plain rain Tuesday morning, but this looks like it will take some time. The Tuesday morning commute may be affected by these near freezing conditions and the wintry precipitation.

Showers will taper by Tuesday morning, and colder air quickly returns by late Tuesday into Wednesday. While the middle part of the week is chilly, temperatures do rebound to the upper 30s by the end of the week. Not much precipitation is likely from Tuesday evening through Saturday, so that will be a nice break from the dreary and colder conditions.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso