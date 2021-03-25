Some sun today and very warm, turning windy for Friday

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Warm, Late Evening Showers. Hi 75. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers, Mild. Lo 65. Winds: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: AM Showers, PM Clearing, Very Windy. Hi 75. Winds: SW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph.

A good soaking rain fell yesterday across the region with many backyards picking up around a half-inch of liquid. Some eastern counties saw closer to 1 inch of rain yesterday. Conditions are starting cloudy and damp again this morning thanks to the trapped leftover moisture in the air from yesterday. Winds will gradually shift from the east to the south, and while it may take some time, we do expect sunshine to break back out at times this afternoon. Some places may even see periods of clear, blue sky before clouds return to the region. Given strong southerly flow and peeks of sun later, temperatures should climb steadily through the day and top off in the mid-70s! Another round of clouds may bring a few showers by late this evening. Those showers continue overnight (with a rumble of thunder even possible!) and will linger into Friday morning. Tonight will be mild with lows staying in the 60s!

By mid-morning Friday, drier air will move in and temperatures should briefly climb into the 70s again before a cool down tomorrow evening. It will turn quite windy Friday too behind the front so prepare for gusty conditions that could linger into Friday night. Gusts could be as high as 40-50 mph! There are definitely a lot of moving pieces to this forecast as we see multiple air masses moving in and out of the Commonwealth over the coming days. This is what early Spring is all about after all!

Behind the front, it will turn cooler for the weekend but cooler is relative as highs will remain well above normal. Saturday looks to be the dry day of the two as the next area of low pressure will bring showers by Sunday. It will turn noticeably cooler (and windy again!) by next Monday. More rain is likely by the middle of next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara