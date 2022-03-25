TODAY: Stray Showers, Breezy. Hi 56. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 40. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Stray Showers, Breezy. Hi 53. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Blustery & Cold. Hi 44. Winds: NW 15-25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

Yesterday’s east flow won out and kept things chill across Central PA. It was in the 40s for much of the day while State College and places to the west warmed into the 60s. More rain overnight and lots of leftover moisture this morning is creating dense fog for the commute. Use caution while driving this morning. Visibility is low and almost non-existent in some locations.

Today will seem unsettled, even once the fog burns off, with a stray shower or two, but rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch for the entire day. It will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Colder air arrives over the weekend which could trigger brief, spotty showers again on Saturday. Overall, not much rain is expected on Saturday and it will be breezy again. More significantly, a steady northwest wind will keep our Sunday afternoon temperatures in the 40s! Each day gets colder with the bottom truly dropping out by Sunday night.

Plan for a 3-day cold stretch Sunday through Tuesday. Highs will be in the 40s with overnight lows dipping below freezing. The heat will need to be cranked again while winter coats will reappear. A reminder that the growing season hasn’t started yet locally. Frosty mornings are still common through the first half of April. This chilly stretch may sting, but it’s certainly not uncommon.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara