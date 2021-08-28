Spotty storms this weekend, but most stay dry

TODAY: Morning Clouds, Stray PM Storm. Hi 84. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, A Stray Shower Or Storm Lo 72. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning Clouds, Stray PM Storm. Hi 85. Winds: Light.

High pressure moving into New England today will induce an east flow into the region, keeping some clouds around today and preventing highs from reaching 90 degrees. With still plenty of moisture in the air, a storm or two could still develop this afternoon, but coverage looks isolated at best thanks to a ridge of high pressure capping us aloft. The best chance for a storm this evening would be over our far western mountains.

Sunday looks similar with just a stray storm possible during the afternoon. The best chance for rain or a storm all weekend could come late Sunday night as a stronger disturbance pushes through from the north and west. Monday could feature a few storms during the afternoon but the strongest dynamics look to stay over northern PA.

Our forecast then turns to Hurricane Ida, which is now forecast to become a category 4 major hurricane before making landfall in Louisiana on Sunday. Tropical moisture is forecast to track through the Tennessee Valley early next week before it reaches the Midstate toward the middle of next week. Rainfall amounts are still uncertain, but a steady rain is in the works sometime between Wednesday and Thursday. Stay tuned for more details. Things should start to dry out by the start of next weekend.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo