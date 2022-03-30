TODAY: Increasing Clouds Late, Chilly. Lo 28. Winds: Becoming Light.

TONIGHT: AM Light Mix, PM Clearing. Hi 51. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Much Warmer, Scattered PM Showers/Storms. Hi 70. Winds: S 10-20 mph.

After a sunny but cold day yesterday, today will bring the return of clouds and some moisture. A warm front will bring us a light, spotty wintry mix for the morning hours. Temperatures have fallen below freezing overnight, and in some locations, well below. Some light snow, freezing rain, and/or sleet is possible between 6am-Noon, but dry air at the surface will eat away at this precipitation, hence why we only expect lighter amounts. Still, where it does fall, there could be a few slick spots during the morning. This shouldn’t cause major issues, but watch for untreated surfaces to become slick if the precipitation doesn’t totally get eaten away by the dry air. By this afternoon, temperatures climb into the mid-40s and some sun may even break out. Tonight will bring the return of clouds as the trailing cold front gets closer, but temperatures will actually climb overnight into the 50s!

Warm air floods back in tomorrow with highs soaring into the 70s again! An approaching cold front will lead to scattered showers and late-day thunderstorms (some on the gusty and/or severe side!) before we gradually cool it down again for Friday and Saturday. We cool off for late week and into the weekend but it will remain seasonable with highs in the mid-50s. Much more quiet weather to look forward to after a wacky weather week to close out March!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara