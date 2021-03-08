Spring-fever hits Central PA this week

TODAY: Sunny & Milder. Hi 50.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Not As Cold. Lo 37.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm! Hi 62.

After a blast of chilly weather dating back to last week and lingering through the weekend, this week will bring warmer temperatures and a real taste of Spring. For those that have cabin fever, get ready…outdoor activites will feel great this week with plenty of sunshine and above normal temperatures during the afternoons!

Today begins a warming trend that will last most of this week. Despite a mainly sunny day ahead, a weak clipper system will pass by to our north tonight, which will usher in clouds, but it will remain dry. Highs will be near 50°. More sunshine returns tomorrow as a high pressure ridge parks itself to our southeast. This high will pump much warmer air northward with 60s expected Tuesday and Wednesday. The warm air looks to peak on Thursday with 70° on the table for an afternoon high! More clouds will move in by Thursday with a few showers possible by Friday as a cold front approaches. Not much rain is expected from this, and relatively dry weather will continue over the next 7-10 days.

The unseasonably warm air will come to an end next weekend as highs drop into the 50s Saturday. That’s still above normal, but cold air could potentially be looming for the latter half of next weekend. Breezy conditions return too. March will still bring the chill occasionally so keep the cold weather gear handy even with the warm-up this week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara