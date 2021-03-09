Spring has sprung this week across Central PA

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Milder. Hi 62.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 35.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm! Hi 64. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

Blue sky will continue today and Wednesday as warm air cranks northward. Highs will reach the lower 60s this afternoon and mid-60s tomorrow. The next two days will really start to feel like Springtime in Central PA! A southwest breeze picks up for Thursday which will allow for our warmest day so far this year! 70° is a possibility and that would break a record high for Thursday’s date (69° set back in 1977). That’s something to watch! A cold front will approach our region for Friday, spreading in more clouds and perhaps a few showers. It will remain warm though, with highs well into the 60s. Overall, not much measurable precipitation over the next seven days. The dry and relatively quiet March pattern will continue.

The unseasonably warm air will come to an end next weekend as highs drop into the 50s Saturday and Sunday. That’s still above normal, but not by much. Breezy conditions return too. March will still bring the chill occasionally so keep the cold-weather gear handy even with the warm-up this week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara