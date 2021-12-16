Spring-like warmth today and tomorrow, spring-like rain for Saturday

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Record Warmth? Hi 62.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Lo 44.

FRIDAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds, Breezy. Hi 54. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

Despite the cloud cover yesterday, temperatures still managed to warm into the mid-50s. The recent warmth and more cloud cover last night keeping temperatures in the 40s will set the stage for a run at record warmth today. Everything was building to this afternoon this week.

Our best chance for sunshine today will be during the morning hours. We quickly warm into the 50s by lunchtime and 60s for the afternoon. The record high for today is 63° (1971) and we have a good chance of reaching that number today. Some areas might be just shy of it, while other backyards may exceed it. Today also remains dry until this evening when a line of broken showers approaches with a cold front. This front will not cool us down much with highs expected to warm into the 50s again for Friday. It also won’t bring much rain tonight with just a few stray showers expected.

More clouds fill into the region tomorrow after a sunny start, as another system brings a more significant round of rain for Friday night into Saturday morning. The latest model guidance suggests most of the showers occur before sunrise Saturday morning, with a few lingering showers through early Saturday. We get a break from the rain for midday Saturday before the cold front arrives to bring a line of showers. The second half of the weekend will be dry, breezy, and colder for Sunday. Temperatures look more seasonable next week with plenty of sunshine returning!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara