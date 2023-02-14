TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Clouds Late. Hi 56.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 44. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Stray AM Shower, Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 65. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Today and tomorrow will be quite pleasant with abundant sunshine and highs well above average. A weak front will move through tonight, spreading clouds across the region by this evening. While the front doesn’t have much moisture with it, it could deliver a shower or two overnight. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid-50s with abundant sunshine. Tonight will stay mild with the clouds; lows will be in the 40s.

Despite a brief shower early, tomorrow looks like a phenomenal day! Warmer air will surge northward on Wednesday with highs expected to reach the mid-60s! A warm front will cross Thursday, bringing our best chance for rain this week. One round of showers is expected Thursday afternoon with a band of showers expected Friday morning as the cold front slices through. Friday’s high will likely be reached early in the day before temperatures tumble during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will start in the 50s on Friday with lows by Saturday morning in the 20s! Highs next weekend will be back in the 40s and 50s with more mild air on tap next week. There is no slowing down this warm winter! The snow train has been derailed. Maybe in March. Stay tuned! In the meantime, whether you want snow or not, enjoy the hand we have been dealt. Get outside and live!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara