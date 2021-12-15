Spring-like weather through Saturday

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Hi 53. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Mild. Lo 42.

THURSDAY: Near Record Warmth, Stray Shower. Hi 62.

Yesterday’s high of 57° put this month firmly into the Top 10 warmest Decembers on record. We continue with unseasonably mild weather for the remainder of the week and could also reach a new record high tomorrow. This spring-like weather has seemed to rule out any snow in the short term, but a cool-down could be coming by Christmas.

A warm front will slide through later today, bringing an increase in clouds and perhaps a stray shower, but more importantly, much warmer air for tomorrow. Much like this past Saturday, temperatures will likely soar into the low to mid-60s. A few showers will move in tomorrow night with the next cold front, but rainfall won’t be much and we will dry out again for Friday. The record high tomorrow is 63° set in 1971. It will be close!

More clouds fill into the region on Friday as another system brings a more significant round of rain for Saturday. Most of Saturday will have periods of rain with projected total rainfall around a half-inch. The second half of the weekend will be dry with clearing skies and more seasonable conditions for Sunday. It will also turn breezy behind the front. We remain dry and seasonable for Monday and Tuesday. Signs do point to colder weather for next week and closer to Christmas. Will December actually start to feel like December? Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara