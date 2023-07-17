TODAY: Smoky Sun, Stray T-Storm. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Stray Shower Or T-Storm, Muggy. Lo 68.

TUESDAY: Smoky Sun, Stray T-Storm. Hi 88.

The heat and humidity will stick around early this week, but temperatures won’t go crazy. In fact, most days will be near our normal high for mid-July, which is 87°. Today and tomorrow will feature hazy, smoky skies as wildfire smoke from Canada returns. Both days could feature a stray t-storm, but the majority of Central PA will likely stay dry.

Behind a front late Tuesday, the weather will turn less humid (and less smoky!) for Wednesday. It should be mainly sunny and pleasant, however, a few models develop some late-day showers along the Maryland border. We’ll continue to track that and see if it’s worth mentioning more going forward. Thursday and Friday will bring a return to the humidity and bring our best chance for rain and storms this week. Behind a front on Friday, the weekend looks less humid, pleasant, and dry. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara