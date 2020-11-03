Staying breezy today, but pleasant enough for Election Day

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 55. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Less Breezy. Lo 38.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & Milder. Hi 64.

Today is Election Day and although it will be breezy and cool, it won’t feel quite as wintery as yesterday did. Today will be mostly sunny with winds gusting as high as 30 mph. Highs will reach the mid-50s. It will certainly be pleasant enough for early November and it will stay dry as you head to the polls. Tonight will be much calmer with the wind dying down and lows in the upper 30s under mainly clear skies.

The middle and end of the week will feature lots of sunshine and the return of well above normal temperatures as a strong ridge of high pressure builds overhead. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s by Wednesday, and we’ll make a run at 70° by next weekend. Not a drop of rain is in the forecast as far as the eye can see! That ridge looks to keep things warm right into the beginning of next week too. Enjoy it while we have it!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara