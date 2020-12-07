Staying chilly and breezy into Tuesday

THIS EVENING: Partly Cloudy Chilly. Temperatures Falling Into The Mid 30s.

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 28. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Chilly & Breezy. Hi 40. Winds: NW 10-15 mph, Gusting To 25 mph.

Tonight will turn calm which will allow temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 20s by morning. Any leftover clouds will exit late tonight, making for a mainly sunny Tuesday. However, it will stay chilly and a bit breezy with northwest winds 10-15 mph during the afternoon, making it feel more like the 30s.

Late Tuesday night, a weak Alberta clipper will graze the area from the north, which may lead to some snow showers during the pre-dawn hours of Wednesday. This system will reinforce cooler air for Wednesday, keeping us in the low 40s.

As we head toward mid-week, a pattern change will take shape as warmer air begins to advance northward with a developing ridge of high pressure. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 40s by Thursday and 50s by this weekend! A cold front will march through the Ohio Valley by then, spreading the next best chance for showers into our area by late Saturday. Sunday could start off damp before skies clear and conditions turn breezy again. No major storms are taking shape in the forecast at this time.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo