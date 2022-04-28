TODAY: Sunny, Chilly, & Windy. Hi 55. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear & Cold, A Tad Breezy. Lo 34. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny & Breezy. Hi 60. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

The heat is running and the coats are back on, along with the hats, gloves, and scarves! Is this winter or late April? The winds have been howling too, adding to the chill. Speaking of the winds, because wind speeds remained healthy overnight, most areas will likely avoid a frost, which we mentioned yesterday. As we look ahead to the end of the week, there will be more sunshine, but the chill remains.

Today and Friday will be sunny, but still breezy and chilly as temperatures remain around 10-15° cooler than average. There is some concern for frost/freeze issues tomorrow and Saturday mornings as temperatures dip into the 30s again. At this time, we do not expect any widespread frost/freeze, but it will be particularly close for some valley locations, especially tomorrow morning. So be alert and take necessary precautions. The weekend will feature mainly dry and milder conditions. By Sunday, temperatures climb to more seasonable levels and some showers will arrive toward evening. It remains a tad unsettled next week with occasional chances for showers, but it will be warmer with highs in the 70s.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara