Staying cloudy today, some sunshine late tomorrow, seasonable

Clouds were stubborn yesterday which kept temperatures in the mid-50s for most backyards. More of the same can be expected today with lots of clouds and temperatures struggling to get back to 60°. Today could offer a slightly better chance for peeks of sunshine this afternoon, but don’t bank on it. A few stray showers will be around too, but most locations will stay dry. Tonight a weak wave will move in and bring scattered showers with it. Around 0.10″ or less is expected from these showers. Lows will drop to around 50°. Tomorrow will feature plenty of clouds to start but will offer the best chance for afternoon clearing and some sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 60s with more of a southwest flow.

All eyes are on Zeta for not only the south but also our weather late in the week. As of this morning, the storm is battering the Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. It will head into the Gulf of Mexico later today before making landfall along the Louisiana coast by Wednesday evening. Louisiana can’t catch a break this year it seems. It will then move rapidly toward the Mid-Atlantic, spreading plentiful rain northward into Pennsylvania by Thursday afternoon. While there remains uncertainty in the exact track of the storm which will determine who gets the heaviest rain, confidence is growing we’ll get a soaking rain out of this. The storm will be aided by an upper-level low that will swing through Friday, prolonging this rain event into possibly as late as Friday afternoon.

Right now, consensus favors 1-2″ of rain for Central PA, with locally heavier amounts possible if the storm tracks just to our south. Trick-or-Treat Thursday will be difficult with steady rain almost a certainty. Showers should taper off by Friday evening but it will be chilly and breezy as cooler air moves in on the backside of the storm. It looks as though rain could end as snow for the northern tier of Pennsylvania on Friday. By Friday night, temperatures will plunge into the lower 30s, with some of the coldest air of the fall season on the way. It will be windy later Friday behind the storm too, so get ready!

By Halloween, high pressure settles in which will finally bring the return of sunshine, but it will be chilly with highs only around 50° during the afternoon. Sunday will be pleasant for most of the day, with a few late day showers possible from another cold front. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara