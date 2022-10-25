TODAY: Clouds & Drizzle, PM Sun? Hi 68.

TONIGHT: Clouds & Drizzle. Lo 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Light Showers. Hi 68.

Today’s forecast will be dominated by more stubborn clouds and occasional, light showers and drizzle. A coastal low sitting just offshore will help direct Atlantic moisture inland again today making for an overcast and damp Tuesday at times. It will be mild, however, with highs in the upper 60s. There are some indications that as the coastal low moves offshore later today, and before a cold front gets close enough, some sun could break through the overcast. If it does, and it’s a big IF, it would only be briefly. More clouds and areas of drizzle roll in tonight with lows staying near 60°.

By tomorrow, a different system will bring some light showers to Central PA. A cold front will swing in pushing some showers through with it. It will be mild again ahead of this front tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s. There also won’t be much rain as the front appears moisture starved. Cooler air gradually filters in for the end of the week with highs back in the 60s for Thursday and Friday. It will be slightly breezy behind the front on Thursday too.

The weekend starts off seasonable and dry with a warm-up starting Sunday and lasting into next week. Overall, a fairly quiet weekend for Halloween activities. A look ahead to next week shows a continuing warm-up with highs in the 60s and 70s and some showers appear likely for Halloween and Halloween night. We will continue to watch this trend for the all-important Trick-Or-Treat forecast. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara