Staying cool and breezy today, more sunshine tomorrow and Thursday

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Sprinkles, Breezy. Hi 63. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Chilly. Lo 41. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 65. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

A weak trough swinging through today will keep things cool, breezy, and help produce passing sprinkles. There won’t be much rain today, and in fact, most places will likely stay dry. But don’t be surprised if a brief shower or passing sprinkle moves through your backyard. Highs will be in the lower 60s today and once again the breeze will add to the Spring chill. Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with more chilly temperatures. Lows will be in the lower 40s!

The middle of this week looks pleasant as high pressure builds across Central PA. Expect plentiful sunshine and highs rebounding into the upper 60s. The end of the week looks a bit unsettled now as some disturbances swing through under a northwest flow aloft. This only means spotty shower chances for Friday and the weekend, and plenty of dry time is expected. Temperatures finally recover back to seasonable levels this weekend as overnight lows climb back out of the 40s and daytime highs return to the 70s. Monday offers the best chance for measurable rain out of the next 7 days.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara