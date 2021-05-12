Staying cool and breezy today, warming trend starts Thursday

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 65. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly! Lo 41. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 68.

A weak trough brought just a couple of light showers yesterday, but the rain didn’t amount to much, and many backyards stayed dry. Dry weather will continue through most of the rest of the week. Pleasant weather looks to be on tap today and tomorrow, with a warming trend on the way too.

Today will be a decent day with lots of sunshine and just a few passing afternoon clouds. It will remain cool and breezy with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. Highs will be in the mid-60s, below the normal high of 73° this time of year. Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly again with lows dipping into the upper 30s and low 40s, much like this morning. We can’t seem to shake the May chill!

Dry weather continues tomorrow, but a disturbance moving through will keep clouds around during the afternoon. Cold air aloft could spark a stray shower but the chance for rain appears very low. The warming trend really kicks off tomorrow with highs approaching 70°. A slightly better chance for a passing shower will come Friday and Saturday as stronger waves aloft push through from the west. Regardless, most of Friday and Saturday will still be dry with highs pushing near 70°. By early next week, high pressure will build along the east coast, bringing the return of more consistent warmth! Showers remain possible Monday, but uncertainty remains with just how much rain can be squeezed out of that system. Some model guidance keeps most of the moisture south of Pennsylvania. We will keep tracking it and update as needed. The mornings will become less chilly by next week too. Something to look foward to!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara