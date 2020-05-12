Staying cool and breezy today with a warm-up in sight…

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 59. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly. Lo 38.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer. Hi 62.

Another chilly day is in store on this Tuesday as winds pick back up out of the west and northwest today. The winds, in fact, never went calm enough overnight for frost to develop so that threat was minimized. Highs today will only reach the upper 50s again, some 10-15 degrees below average. Partly cloudy skies and generally pleasant conditions will return for the afternoon as high pressure begins to build into the Commonwealth. Frost concerns will return again tonight as winds go calm and skies clear out. Keep those plants protected for what looks like one more night. Lows tonight should fall into the mid to upper 30s. 36° is the record low tomorrow morning and could be challenged.

Tomorrow will bring a pleasant day with sunshine though it will remain cool with highs 10 degrees below normal (in the low 60s). Clouds will move in Thursday and there could be a few late day showers as a warm front lifts through. By Friday, we get into an early summer air mass with highs likely pushing 80° for the first time this year. Scattered thunderstorms will develop Friday afternoon as a cold front drops south into PA. As this front stalls nearby, the threat for a few storms will last into the weekend, but the warmth we’ve all been waiting for looks to stay for good! Highs in the 70s and possibly even 80s will persist through next week. What a shift we’re about to experience! From running the heat to turning on the A/C in just a few days! We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara