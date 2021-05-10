Staying cool early this week, gradual warm-up in store though

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Hi 65. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly To Mostly Cloudy. Lo 43. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Stray Shower, Breezy. Hi 63. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

It really wasn’t a great Mother’s Day from a weather perspective. Cold and wet conditions persisted into last night and today is starting on a similar note. Lots of leftover puddles this morning and a chill in the air as the breeze kicks around a bit are keeping things rather ugly to start the new work week. That being said, a fair amount of sunshine will be present this afternoon, although it will be breezy too with gusts as high as 20 mph from the northwest. Highs will reach the mid-60s today with another push of cooler air on tap for tonight. That means more breezy conditions for Tuesday and tomorrow’s highs will be knocked down a few degrees too. Most of the day will be dry, but a weak trough could spark a stray shower tomorrow. The chill is persistent!

The middle of this week looks pleasant as high pressure builds close by. Expect plentiful sunshine and highs rebounding closer to seasonable levels. A weak disturbance could bring us a shower or two Friday afternoon, but no soakers expected this week as highs rebound into the 70s by next weekend. Warmer air is on the horizon, but it’s taking its time getting here. Not much rain on the way this week either, so plants will need to be watered. Heads up!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara