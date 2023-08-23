TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Shower. Hi 80.

TONIGHT: Stray Shower Or T-Storm. Lo 68. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy & Breezy, Stray Shower. Hi 79. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

Tuesday was a nice reprieve from the humid start to the week. Cool, dry air with a steady northerly breeze allowed a user-friendly day across Central PA. It was also a comfortably cooler night with lows in the 50s across much of the area. Talk about refreshing air for August!

Humidity does return rather quickly and we’ll start to feel the moisture increase this afternoon and evening. Clouds will increase too and while most of today will be just fine, a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Highs will be right around 80° again. Thursday offers the best chance for a shower or thunderstorm, along with more clouds which will limit our daytime highs to the upper 70s. While a stray shower or storm will be possible tonight and tomorrow, don’t expect a lot of rain – most backyards will remain dry.

A stalled front will lead to a daily shower and storm threat for Friday through the weekend and next week. A couple of points to make about this, however. While it won’t be a perfect weekend, it also won’t be a washout. This isn’t going to be a ton of rain. It will be a hit-or-miss shower or storm occasionally over the period of days from the weekend into next week. It certainly won’t end our drought concerns. But it will be just unsettled enough to at least mention that threat of rain nearly every day. Stay tuned as we continue to fine-tune the forecast over the coming days.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara