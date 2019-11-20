Staying dry and seasonable through the end of the week

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 50. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Cold. Lo 33.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds. Hi 52.

The weather looks to remain fairly quiet during this middle stretch of the week. There are no big weather systems at play and temperatures look to remain quite seasonable for mid-November. Expect another partly sunny day ahead after some morning clouds. Temperatures will peak near 50 degrees again and it should be a pleasant afternoon. Tonight will be chilly with lows around freezing under partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow looks similar with sunny skies to start and clouds building in late. Highs Thursday will be in the lower 50s too.

A weak front will swing through late Thursday and Friday. Ahead of this front, temperatures surge into the mid-50s for highs on Friday. Early this week, it appeared some rain was likely from this front for Friday. Now, most guidance is in agreement that rainfall for Friday looks limited. While a stray shower or two could still materialize, it looks like most places will escape with dry weather.

A new storm will organize over the Ohio Valley on Friday and is expected to move our way by Saturday. Most of Saturday looks dry now as well with rain developing by Saturday evening. The models are coming into alignment that Saturday evening and overnight look wet with showers lingering into early Sunday. Sunday will feature clearing and breezy conditions. Both weekend days will feature highs in the mid-40s. The storm looks to bring all rain at this time and no threat of wintry weather. After a chilly weekend, temperatures do look to climb back near average levels early next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara