Staying dry through the end of the week, storms sits offshore this weekend

TODAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Hi 39.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 27.

FRIDAY: Thickening Clouds. Hi 42.

The sunshine finally revealed itself yesterday and thanks to those clear skies and the winds backing off last night, it is quite chilly this morning. The sun will continue to show itself for much of today too, and temperatures will rise to near normal levels despite the chilly start. Some clouds will return late today and make for a mostly cloudy night. Lows overnight will fall into the upper 20s. It continues to stay dry through tomorrow, with the coastal storm looming for the weekend.

That coastal storm will try to organize this weekend just off the eastern seaboard, but the pattern doesn’t support a big snowstorm anywhere. Light rain or snow may graze Central PA on Saturday, but travel concerns are not expected at this time as temperatures should remain above freezing for most of the weekend. Some morning snow showers are possible on the backside of this system Sunday morning. It will turn breezy behind the storm for Sunday too. By Monday and Tuesday, our flow turns more southerly as high pressure builds, and this should drive temperatures well above average once again, likely topping off in the 50s to start next week! Still no signs of a pattern change! Our updated winter outlook, where we’ve been, and where we are headed for February and March, airs tonight at 11pm on abc27 News. Join us!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara