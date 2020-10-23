Staying dry through the weekend, much cooler by Sunday

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Warm! Hi 77.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog. Lo 58.

SATURDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Hi 70.

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Cool. Hi 56.

Clouds and fog are back again this morning and will linger for a time before the sun returns by the afternoon and temperatures quickly warm into the 70s. It will be another warm and dry day with a summer-like afternoon and evening ahead. Tonight will bring another round of low clouds and fog. Lows will be mild, in the upper 50s.

A front will push through the Commonwealth on Saturday, keeping clouds around for the morning again. However, like much of this week, sunshine should bust through by the afternoon and highs will be in the 70s for one more day. A wind shift on Sunday will allow cool, damp air from the Atlantic to arrive, keeping our temperatures limited to the 50s Sunday afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday remain cloudy with light showers. Overall, we do not expect a significant amount of rain early next week, but just a few waves to bring some scattered showers from time to time. Next week looks more seasonable with highs in the 60s.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara