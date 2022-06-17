TODAY: Sunny, Breezy, & Hot! Hi 90. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cooler & Less Humid. Lo 58. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 75. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

A violent round of storms blew through Central PA last night. Heavy rain, damaging winds, and even lightning strikes were common across parts of the viewing area. At one point, rotation within a supercell spawned a tornado warning for parts of Perry County. By midnight, the storms had weakened and pushed eastward. In their wake, a dense fog formed and will likely impact the commute this morning. Use caution, it’s tough to see out there in spots!

Sunny skies will greet us later today after the fog burns off, but we still keep the heat and humidity through most of the day. Highs will likely reach 90° and it will feel a bit uncomfortable this afternoon. Although it will be hot, it will also be quite breezy later today too. Winds could gust near 30 mph and that breeze will last right through the weekend.

A shot of much more comfortable air is coming for the weekend with humidity sharply dropping off by Saturday. In fact, this upcoming weekend looks absolutely stellar! Highs on both days will be in the mid-70s and it will remain breezy. Temperatures start to bounce back next week with highs returning to the upper 80s again by Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara