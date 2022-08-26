TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Stray Shower. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 68.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Hi 88.

Yesterday’s high of 92° is the first of several 90°+ days to end the month of August. One cell developed overnight and traveled across the heart of the viewing area from Cumberland to Dauphin to northern Lebanon Counties. Some locations reported between 0.25-0.50″ overnight. Most locations that saw rain from this cell, however, measure less than 0.10″. The soupy environment ahead of a weak front helped lead to the formation of this thunderstorm overnight. You’ll notice it feels more like a late August morning outside today than it has recently.

A front will move across the area later this afternoon and there shouldn’t be much rain from it. A stray shower is possible, but most places will stay dry with temperatures again near 90°. Not much change for the weekend with hot afternoons and warm nights. Most days will peak near 90° through the weekend and into Monday and Tuesday next week. The best chance for rain in the next week will come Tuesday as a more potent front crosses through Pennsylvania bringing scattered thunderstorms and a drop in temperatures and humidity for late next week.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara