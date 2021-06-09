Staying humid through the rest of the week, rain threat will be limited

TODAY: Stray Downpours, Humid. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 70.

THURSDAY: Stray Showers, Humid. Hi 84.

Another day with more hot and humid conditions on the horizon. The broken record forecast of this week lives to play another song. Another disturbance will cross this afternoon, offering another opportunity for some downpours and t-storms during the afternoon. Much like yesterday, coverage will be spotty and not everyone will get hit. Depending on if and when a downpour moves through, highs may yet again reach 90° as dew points remain near tropical levels. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and muggy again with lows in the 70s.

Thursday will feature muggy conditions again, but temperatures won’t be as hot. Highs will be in the mid-80s with stray showers as a front moves through. Dry air to the north will be fighting humid air to the south, so we don’t anticipate much of a rain threat on Thursday now. The best chance for widespread rain still comes on Friday as east flow sets up. This means a cooler and cloudy day. Rainfall amounts look light Friday with just showers for much of the day, but most backyards should at least see some rain. Highs will only be in the 70s.

At this point, most of the weekend looks dry. Saturday should be mainly pleasant with highs in the 80s under partly cloudy skies. A series of troughs swings through Sunday into Monday and that means a stray t-storm or two each afternoon. Tuesday should bring more pleasant weather and the humidity drops by then too. Next week does not look as steamy as this week has been. Relief is coming!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara