Staying humid through the weekend with occasional showers

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Hi 83.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Lo 70.

SATURDAY: PM Downpours & T-Storms. Hi 85.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 84.

A trough behind the departing remnants of Fred is helping to fuel some light showers early this morning. These showers will continue off and on through the late morning. Most of the day will just be cloudy and humid with highs in the lower 80s. Tonight will bring more of the same with plenty of clouds and a few light showers. Lows will be around 70°.

By Saturday, Tropical Storm Henri is expected to strengthen to hurricane status and move up the Atlantic shores toward New England. While it won’t have a direct impact, some moisture from Henri will interact with a boundary along the coast (today’s trough stalls out) and throw moisture inland. Downpours and t-storms are looking likely for the second half of Saturday and flash flooding is a concern given the recent rains from Fred. Sunday will bring lots of clouds as Henri slams into New England. A shower or two is possible too with high humidity and highs in the mid-80s. Next week looks hot and humid with pop-up storms.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara