TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Showers. Hi 82.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog. Lo 65.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm & Humid. Hi 84.

The stalled front that brought us numerous showers, downpours, and thunderstorms over the last few days continues to plague us this morning. That may be the wrong word, however, as the front did provide much-needed rain to a moisture-starved region. We can be thankful for that but also hopeful for more.

A few showers are around this morning, but likely won’t last through the day. The front will be nudged eastward today bringing some clearing and likely less of a rainfall threat the rest of the day. It will be warm and humid today and tomorrow with highs in the 80s. Tomorrow should offer plenty of sunshine before another cold front pushes in that will change the weather pattern for the end of the week. Rain will hold off until Tuesday night and early Wednesday ahead of that front. While Wednesday morning looks damp, the afternoon should bring some clearing and the humidity will start to drop too. This front will be the game changer we’ve been looking for to bring the area more seasonable September weather.

Thursday, Friday, and the weekend look fantastic with highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s, and plenty of sunshine to help make outdoor plans pleasant for the end of the week. We will be keeping an eye on Hurricane Lee too, but that storm will either affect New England by the weekend or stay just east of the United States. Stay tuned.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara