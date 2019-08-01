Staying humid today with a low chance for t-storms

TODAY: Hazy Sun, Humid, Stray T-Storm. Hi 86.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lo 68.

FRIDAY: Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 85.

Cloud cover kept a lid on a lot of storm activity yesterday, although some backyards picked up a few light showers at times. The front that moved through the area Tuesday and Wednesday will now stall along the east coast through Saturday. That means more unsettled over the next 3 days. Today will be warm and humid with a low risk for a t-storm. Most places will stay dry with highs in the mid-80s. Tonight should be quiet with lows in the 60s.

The stalled front nudges slightly northward Friday, which will increase our chance for t-storms again in the afternoon and evening. Another front will try to dive south Saturday, but it appears as though the greatest trigger will be north of the region. Most of Saturday should stay dry, but there could still be a pop-up storm or two. By Sunday, cooler and slightly less humid air builds in which will keep dry weather going into early next week.

Highs will remain close to seasonable levels as the far as the eye-can-see. Overall, no signs of a big heat wave or big cool down anytime soon. It appears like typical August weather for the next week or so. Enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara