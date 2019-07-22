Staying humid today with downpours & t-storms

TODAY: Scattered Downpours & T-Storms. Hi 86.

TONIGHT: Scattered Downpours, Still Humid. Lo 67.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers, Slow Clearing. Hi 80.

Yesterday brought some scattered downpours and t-storms along a stalled front in our southern tier counties. Some areas saw several inches of rain last evening and more is likely on the way today. Expect another hot and humid day ahead, although temperatures will stay below 90 degrees. This will officially end the extended heatwave. However, the high humidity will still fuel widespread rain and thunderstorms later today as several waves of low-pressure ride along the stalled frontal boundary. With any training of activity (rain, t-storms moving over the same locations), localized flooding will be possible, though the recent dry spell should keep the threat fairly low. If there is any concern, it would be in areas that saw heavy rain yesterday, like the southern tier. The best chance for heavy storms will come during the afternoon and evening, with a lull in the rain expected late Monday night. Another weak wave may develop on the backside of the system early Tuesday, keeping clouds and some showers around until late in the day.

Tomorrow will bring plenty of clouds and a few scattered showers, especially early. Clearing will take most of the day and low humidity will finally arrive by late Tuesday. This will help set us up for a very pleasant second half of the week. Dry weather is expected from Wednesday onward, with a gradual warming trend expected through Saturday. After tomorrow, rainfall chances look very limited going forward. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara