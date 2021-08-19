Staying humid with more rain chances as Fred exits

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Shower, Humid. Hi 85.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Lo 72.

FRIDAY: AM Showers, Humid. Hi 80.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred were certainly an unwelcome visitor for Central PA yesterday. Heavy rain, flash flooding, strong winds, and even some tornado warnings made for a wild Wednesday. While there will still be rain chances in the coming days, it won’t be like what we experienced yesterday.

The remnant low from Fred exits today, which means mainly dry weather albeit still mostly cloudy. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out today as humid conditions persist. Highs will be in the mid-80s. Tonight will bring another disturbance through the region with scattered showers developing toward daybreak Friday. Tomorrow will bring scattered showers as another low swings through, mainly in the morning. Highs will be around 80°. By Saturday, Tropical Storm Henri is expected to strengthen to hurricane status and move up the Atlantic shores toward New England. While it won’t have a direct impact, some moisture from Henri will interact with a boundary along the coast and throw moisture inland. Downpours and t-storms are looking likely for the second half of Saturday and flash flooding is a concern given the recent rains from Fred. Sunday we get back to more typical summer weather with partly sunny skies, high humidity, and just a pop-up afternoon storm. Summer isn’t going anywhere just yet!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara