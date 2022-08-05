TODAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Hi 91.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 73.

SATURDAY: Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 90.

SUNDAY: Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 90.

As expected, Thursday was the hottest day of the current heat wave with an official high of 95° at Harrisburg International. With the increase in heat and humidity also came scattered storms, some of which produced very heavy rain along with locally damaging wind gusts. The rain was beneficial and the storms didn’t linger so that was good news. Clouds did linger and this morning will start out steamy and thick with a bit of cloud cover leftover from last evening’s storms.

Today and Saturday will feature scattered showers and t-storms, and while not everyone will get rain, those that do find themselves under slow-moving downpours could get a lot of rain in a short period of time. The atmosphere will be loaded with moisture and with very weak steering flow aloft, this is something to watch as mentioned above. Flash flooding still seems unlikely given how dry it has been recently, but we’ll monitor over the coming days as the rain could start to add up.

Storm chances look more spotty Sunday and Monday but will ramp back up next Tuesday and into Wednesday as the front still lingers. We finally put an end to this spell of heat and humidity by next Thursday as drier and more seasonable air moves into Central PA. Until then, it’s going to be sticky, icky, and uncomfortable with daily storm chances. August in Central PA essentially. Enjoy it!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara