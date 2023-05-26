TODAY: Sunny & Pleasant. Hi 74.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Lo 48.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Hi 77. Winds: E 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Hi 77.

An upper-level air pattern favorable for long-standing high pressure will take shape over the next few days, keeping skies mainly sunny and limiting moisture transport into the region. The one area to watch heading into the weekend is a coastal low sitting near the Carolinas that will bring significant rain totals along the east coast, but the strength of the high pressure further north will limit the movement of the low northward. What does this mean? It means sunny skies today and tomorrow with highs in the 70s. Tomorrow turns a bit breezy, but it will be pleasant. It also means that as the low drifts somewhat northward, clouds will increase for Sunday and Monday. Rain chances will be limited, but a stray shower is possible on both Sunday and Monday. Any rain that falls won’t help with our growing deficit. This will likely end as our driest May on record.

Moving forward the most significant change will be the quick warm-up into the mid to upper 80s by the midpoint of next week. In fact, by the end of next week, just as we flip the calendar to June, 90s are in the forecast! No significant rainfall is expected over the next week, as the dry trend will continue into next month. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara