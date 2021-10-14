Staying mild and dry through tomorrow

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm. Hi 77.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Mild. Lo 58.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, Evening Shower. Hi 80.

The sunshine finally appeared for most backyards yesterday after several days without it! Temperatures ended up peaking in the low to mid-70s, a bit cooler than expected given the late clearing. That clearing led to fog development overnight and the fog is thick this morning. Use caution when heading out! Visibility reports are below 1 mile across the entire region as the fog blankets Central PA to kick off this Thursday.

Some mid to high-level clouds will cross over the area today, but not enough to keep temperatures from climbing into the upper 70s. Once the fog burns off, the sun will mix through and it should be a pleasant and mild afternoon. By tomorrow, we should break 80°, likely falling just short of a record high. A light shower or two can develop late in the day, but it shouldn’t be anything to ruin Friday night football. It stays mild Friday night with lows in the upper 60s!

The best chance for rain over the next seven days will come Saturday afternoon with a pretty potent cold front. Some gusty winds and thunder will be possible as a narrow line of showers crosses through the region between 12-6pm. Behind the front, it will turn much cooler and stay breezy for Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-60s! Temperatures will remain seasonable through early next week with highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows around 50°. A temporary pattern change is finally on the way, but temperatures will be going up again by the middle of next week. We’ll keep you posted on the trends!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara