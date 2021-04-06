Staying mild and sunny today, more stray showers tonight

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Warm! Hi 72.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Lo 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 70.

Some very light showers pushed through parts of the region last night but didn’t amount to anything in the rain gauge. Lingering clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon and temperatures will remain warm. Highs will be in the lower 70s again, just like yesterday! With a stationary front close by, an isolated shower or t-storm is possible across western PA later today. Locally, however, it should stay dry and pleasant. Additional light, stray showers may develop tonight into Wednesday morning as the front wiggles across the state. Most of Wednesday and Thursday look dry, though clouds will be around as temperatures remain in the 60s and 70s. Pretty typical Spring weather this week.

Another stalled system looks to affect our region for the upcoming weekend. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will feature scattered, light showers as an upper-level low slowly trudges through the Central and Eastern U.S. Unfortunately, sunshine may be hard to come by for most of the weekend. Sunday looks to be the wettest day of the three with a soaking rain potential during the first half of the day. Positive spin: the lawns are greening up, the trees are budding, and the flowers are blooming! Spring is here…enjoy!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara