Staying mild early this week

TODAY: Partly Sunny, Still Mild. Hi 50.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 35.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Showers. Hi 47.

Although it won’t be as warm as it was this weekend, the start of the new work week will still be mild and relatively dry. Today will offer a mix of clouds and sun with highs near 50 degrees this afternoon. Tomorrow is the one day where showers will be a threat, although less than 0.10″ of rain is expected. Finally, Wednesday looks to be the sunniest day of the week with highs reaching the lower 50s.

After that rebound back into the 50s on Wednesday, attention turns to the late-week pattern change as colder air arrives by Friday. Clear skies and cold temperatures on Friday will set the stage for a potential weekend winter event. A powerful storm will develop over the northern Plains and will move east, bringing snow into Central PA overnight Friday and early Saturday morning. This system will pack a lot of moisture but also warm air with it. The question will be how long does the precipitation stay snow before transitioning to sleet, freezing rain, and eventually all rain. At this time, the first half of Saturday looks wintry so keep that in mind for weekend plans. We will be monitoring the trends throughout the week so stay tuned. Winter is far from over and the models certainly indicated that with the late-week pattern shift.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara