Staying mild today and tomorrow, breezy too, turning cold again by Sunday

TODAY: Mild & Breezy, Increasing Clouds. Hi 58. Winds: S 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Lo 44. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mild & Breezy. Hi 50. Winds: W 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Yesterday continued our 50° stretch, although it didn’t feel as warm with a steady northwest breeze. Temperatures have dipped into the 20s this morning with patchy frost developing. Once again, however, we have a big rebound coming! A southerly breeze develops later today and will lead to the warmest day of this stretch with temperatures climbing to just shy of 60° this afternoon! Just be prepared for that persistent southerly breeze near 10-15 mph. It simply won’t die!

A quick-moving front could bring a brief shower before sunrise Saturday morning, with a northwesterly breeze developing for the remainder of Saturday. We will still hit 50° early Saturday afternoon before the cold air drops into the Midstate Saturday night. It will be another mild day, but the breeze will start to add a chill before the day is out. By Sunday morning, temperatures will have dropped into the mid-20s!

Sunday and Monday will be much colder, but it doesn’t last long. We expect daytime highs to return to the mid-50s by next Wednesday…and perhaps even 60° by next Thursday. An early Spring perhaps?

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara