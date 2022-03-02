TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild. Hi 53. Winds: W 5-10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Stray Showers. Lo 34. Winds: W 5-10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler & Breezy. Hi 41. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

The first day of March brought a milder afternoon as temperatures warmed into the 50s. A front passed through last night with barely a sprinkle. It won’t bring colder air…just yet. Today will be the warmest day of the work week as we hit 53-55° in the afternoon. It will also stay dry so get outside and enjoy the mild March day ahead.

Another weak front arrives tonight to bring a round of colder air to end the week. A few, stray rain showers are once again possible tonight with the frontal passage. Rainfall should be less than 0.10″. Thursday and Friday will be colder, particularly in the mornings. Highs will be in the lower 40s with lows in the 20s. The upcoming weekend shows a warm-up, but expect clouds to increase with increasing chances for showers later Sunday into Monday. There is also a chance some areas get close to 70° degrees by next Monday! Keep in mind it will also be breezy and showery. Signs of Spring are right around the corner!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara