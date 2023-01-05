TODAY: Partly Sunny, PM Showers. Hi 56.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 37.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Shower. Hi 45. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

Yesterday could end up as our warmest day of January with temperatures reaching an official high of 59°. It wasn’t a record, but it was more than 20° warmer than average. The mild air doesn’t leave us behind just yet, as today will still feature highs well into the 50s.

While today should feature some sunshine, some showers will likely develop along the front later as it takes its time sliding through. Prepare for some passing showers from late afternoon through this evening. Tonight remains mostly cloudy, but temperatures do cool off into the 30s.

Some showers could start Friday, while much of the day will be partly sunny, breezy, and dry. Temperatures stay cooler into the weekend, but still slightly above normal. Both Saturday and Sunday now look dry with just a few stray showers late Sunday into Monday morning. The weather continues to look quiet into next week with clouds dominating the forecast along with daily peeks of sunshine. Welcome to winter in Central PA!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara