TODAY: Partly Sunny & Breezy. Hi 62. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers. Lo 48.

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers, Breezy. Hi 70. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Yesterday certainly felt like Spring! Highs warmed into the 60s with lots of sunshine. Were you able to take advantage and get outside? Clouds increased last night with temperatures remaining in the 30s and 40s. Today remains mild, but with more clouds. Highs warm into the 60s again with most areas dry for the day. Scattered showers develop tonight into Thursday morning with lows in the upper 40s.

While there will be several waves of showers over the coming days, there will also be breaks, and it won’t be raining straight through the weekend. For example, Thursday morning will have some showers before a cloudy and warm afternoon with highs near 70°! A few more showers arrive Thursday night as a front drops south of Central PA for Friday. It now appears most locations could stay dry on Friday as this front moves south of PA. It’s a close call so check back to see if we need to tweak the forecast.

Saturday brings scattered showers and breezy conditions. It looks like the wettest day of this stretch, unfortunately. The showers clear for Sunday and we stay dry to end the weekend before more showers arrive early next week. It appears that over 1″ of rain is likely starting tonight through Saturday. This will be beneficial rainfall for the region as we currently have a deficit of almost 3″ for the year thus far. Enjoy the mild temperatures — and the life-sustaining rain coming!!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara