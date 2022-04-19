TODAY: Stray Rain/Snow Showers, Blustery. Hi 48. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lo 34. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant! Hi 58.

It was quite a day yesterday across Central PA with steady rain, sleet, and even heavy snow for some areas north and west of Harrisburg. Parts of Franklin county picked up over 3″ of fresh snow! The last gasp of this storm is happening early this morning with more rain and snow showers continuing to fall as the storm departs into New England. Most roads are wet this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. There could be a few snow-covered back roads in parts of Perry and upper Dauphin Counties that saw a burst of snow overnight.

Today will be another chilly and unsettled day with occasional light showers (rain and snow!) behind the departing Nor’easter. Winds will howl today and gust over 30 mph at times. Highs will be in the upper 40s again keeping the stubborn chill around. Big changes occur by mid-week with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s on Wednesday. Tomorrow should be a much more tolerable day. We’re back into the 70s by Friday and the weekend with mainly dry conditions. That warm-up looks to have some staying power into early next week but another spell of cooler weather is showing up as we head toward the end of the month. The ups and downs of Spring in Central PA continue!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara